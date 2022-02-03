Silverthorne police sergeant arrested on several domestic violence charges, child abuse charge

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — A Silverthorne police sergeant has been arrested on several domestic violence charges and a child abuse charge, the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

In late Nov. 2021, the Silverthorne Police Department was told about an allegation of a potential domestic violence incident involving Sergeant Joel Victor Ponedel, 37, of Evergreen. After receiving this information, the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office says Chief John Minor requested that the district attorney's office investigate the matter.

Ponedel turned himself in to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office Tuesday and was arrested. He has been charged with stalking, wiretapping, third-degree assault and harassment, all of which are designated as acts of domestic violence, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office. He was also charged with child abuse - non-injury.

The police department has placed Ponedel on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation, which is being conducted by an outside entity. He is expected to appear in court on March 1 at 2 p.m.