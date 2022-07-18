FOUND: Silver Alert issued for missing, high-risk woman

UPDATE — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office confirmed the at-risk woman was found safe Monday and is being reunited with her family.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A 61-year-old Superior woman was reported missing after last being seen leaving her home on Friday and not returning since.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Vivian Frances Panaylillo on Sunday after her son filed a missing person report.

Penaylillo is described as a 5-foot-6, 140-pound white woman with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen at her home in Superior on July 15 driving a white 2005 Toyota Sienna with Colorado license plate 695RUI, the sheriff’s office said.

Penaylillo is considered high risk due to medical conditions that have police concerned for her safety. She also left her cell phone and credit cards at home, though she may have some cash with her.

Anyone with information on Penaylillo’s whereabouts or if they’ve seen her vehicle should contact Boulder County Communications Center at 303-441-4444.

She also went missing in September 2020 and was located near Salt Lake in Utah, according to the CBI.