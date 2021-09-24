Sick father makes trip down to Colorado for daughter's special wedding

DENVER — It may have been one Texan's most important 800 mile road trip from Dallas, Texas, to Colorado.

"I wanted to make the trip down for the wedding," Alan Stork said.

His daughter, Ashley Stork, is getting married Saturday.

But before Stork can take part in pre-wedding festivities, his arrival to the Mile High City required a very important stop at St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood.

"My doctor coordinated here to get [my] blood checked here," Alan Stork said.

More than four decades of firefighting caught up to Stork in recent years.

"I was originally diagnosed with cancer in February of 2012," Alan Stork said.

His health has been deteriorating ever since.

"About a year and half later, I started having issues in my blood work and then there was a PET scan, and I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma because they found multiple spots on me," Alan Stork said. "I've been battling that ever since."

Of all the routine blood checks, this may be the most important one following a tough week of treatment that had his doctors in Texas questioning whether he would be able to travel and attend a large event.

As nurses tested Alan Stork's blood, he explained that if his platelet count was too low, he would have to spend several more hours at the hospital getting a blood transfusion instead of focusing on the big day.

"One last minute planning was actually doing the father-daughter dance because we didn't really entertain the idea," Ashley Stork said.

The blood results came in about 15 minutes later; Alan Stork had a platelet count of 20.

The cutoff was 15. Stork barely made it by without needing a blood transfusion.

Almost immediately after, Ashley Stork asked her father, "Did you work on our wedding song or wedding dance?" Jokingly, Alan Stork replied, "We're working on that." Ashley Stork replied, "Well, you got 24 hours," as the room filled with laughter.

That's 24 precious hours for a first responder who knows time is short and that family comes first.