Shortage of snowplow drivers hampers states as storms arrive

This Sunday, June 23, 2019 photo provided by the National Park Service shows plows clearing snow from Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colo.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Dec 10, 2021
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — This winter, more motorists may find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed due to a shortage of snowplow drivers.

States from Washington to Pennsylvania and some in the Rocky Mountains are having trouble finding enough people willing to take the comparatively low-paying jobs that require a Commercial Driver's License and often entail working at odd hours in dangerous conditions.

States are warning that it could take longer for the plows to clear highways during winter storms.

State transportation departments are competing for drivers with trucking companies with the ability to increase pay and offer signing bonuses. And trucking companies are short on drivers, too.

Read the full story from The Associated Press.

