Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shiffrin wins record 47th slalom, Vlhova takes season title

items.[0].image.alt
Giovanni Maria Pizzato/AP
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after winning an alpine ski women's World Cup slalom, in Schladming, Austria, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Giovanni Maria Pizzato)
Austria Alpine Skiing World Cup
Posted at 8:34 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 10:34:28-05

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has won the last women’s World Cup slalom before the Beijing Olympics.

Her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova locked up the season title in the discipline.

The American improved from fifth place to beat first-run leader Vlhova by 0.15 seconds.

Germany’s Lena Dürr finished 0.93 behind in third.

It was Shiffrin’s 47th career slalom win and she became the first skier in World Cup history to win that many races in a single discipline.

Vlhova leads Shiffrin by 220 points with just two more World Cup slaloms scheduled after the Olympics. Shiffrin remains in the overall lead.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
480x360wildfirerelieffund.png

Local News

Help your neighbors in Boulder County | donate to Denver7 Gives and stay local