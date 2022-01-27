Sheriff's office investigating report of ski patrol impersonator following minor at Copper Mountain

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report that a man impersonating a ski patroller at Copper Mountain followed a minor from a ski run last week.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the minor, who is female, was followed by an unidentified man wearing a red jacket that said "Ski Patrol" on it, though it appeared the words were written on the jacket in marker. The man followed her from Center Village toward East Village, where she eluded him, the sheriff's office said.

The incident was reported to the sheriff's office late Tuesday evening.

Anybody with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960 and reference case number 22-1489.

No other details were available and this remains an active investigation.