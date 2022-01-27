Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff's office investigating report of ski patrol impersonator following minor at Copper Mountain

items.[0].image.alt
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images<br/>Doug Pensinger/Getty Images<br/>
COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO - OCTOBER 31: Guests ski the downhill course with members of the US Ski Team as they host a tour of the US Ski Team Speed Center at Copper on October 31, 2012 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. The athletes will begin training at the facility on November 1, 2012. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Copper Mountain
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 17:42:25-05

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report that a man impersonating a ski patroller at Copper Mountain followed a minor from a ski run last week.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the minor, who is female, was followed by an unidentified man wearing a red jacket that said "Ski Patrol" on it, though it appeared the words were written on the jacket in marker. The man followed her from Center Village toward East Village, where she eluded him, the sheriff's office said.

The incident was reported to the sheriff's office late Tuesday evening.

Anybody with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960 and reference case number 22-1489.

No other details were available and this remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360stories of hope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7