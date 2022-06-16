Watch
Sheriff: 'Suspicious devices' in vehicle parked at Littleton Safeway parking lot not dangerous

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 8:12 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 23:01:47-04

LITTLETON, Colo. — UPDATE: The "suspicious devices" inside the vehicle are not dangerous, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office determined.

Jefferson County authorities are investigating a vehicle with "suspicious devices" that's parked in a Littleton Safeway parking lot, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are responding to the Safeway in the 5000 block of South Kipling Parkway.

A bomb tech is responding to the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The parking lot has been evacuated, and Kipling and Belleview are closed in both directions.

A shelter in place has been issued for stores in the shopping area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

