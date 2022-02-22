Sheriff of one of Colorado’s largest counties inks deal with rebooted 'Cops' reality show

After a brief and controversial flirtation with livestreaming, the sheriff of one of Colorado’s most populated counties announced his agency will appear on America’s longest-running and widely-criticized law enforcement reality show.

Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn on Jan. 27 signed an agreement with the producers of the newly resurrected “Cops” to take part in an unspecified number of episodes. He announced the agreement Feb. 12 in a video on the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“We appreciate your support, we hope and encourage you all to continue to join us as we go with ‘Cops’ in the very near future,” he said in the video.

The announcement follows Reigenborn’s recent and apparently short-lived pivot to livestreaming. Reigenborn streamed four episodes of “Running the Road,” which showed him on patrol in Adams County.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.