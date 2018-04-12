Sheriff: 15-year-old facing felony charges for threat against Elbert School

TheDenverChannel.com Team
6:53 AM, Apr 12, 2018
ELBERT, Colo. – A teenager is facing two felony charges for allegedly making threats of violence against students at Elbert School.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old suspect, a student at the school, was arrested on Tuesday after investigators determined the threats were credible. It wasn’t clear which specific charges the teen would face.

Deputies didn’t provide any further information about the threats or the suspect, citing the teen’s age and the “nature of the investigation.”

The suspect has not been publicly identified.

