COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Department is asking residents within a quarter mile of the 4000 block of Excursion Drive to shelter in place due to "significant" police activity.

Residents are advised to stay away from doors and windows, and if you're not in the area, to stay out of it.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

