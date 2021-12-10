Watch
Shelter in place lifted in Colorado Springs after police shooting

Colorado Springs Police were asking people in the area of Morning Sun Avenue and Academy Boulevard to shelter in place after officers were involved in a shooting.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 10:29:32-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police asked people in the area of Morning Sun Avenue and Academy Boulevard to shelter in place after officers were involved in a shooting Friday morning.

Police said they were working to negotiate with a barricaded suspect.

As of 6 a.m., the order has been lifted by police. News5 is on scene working to gather more information about the incident.

