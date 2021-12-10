COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police asked people in the area of Morning Sun Avenue and Academy Boulevard to shelter in place after officers were involved in a shooting Friday morning.

Police said they were working to negotiate with a barricaded suspect.

As of 6 a.m., the order has been lifted by police. News5 is on scene working to gather more information about the incident.

