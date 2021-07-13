Shelter in place issued for Aurora residents after suspicious device found in suspect's residence

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect who allegedly shot at Aurora police is in custody and authorities are now working to identify and, if needed, disable a suspicious device in the condo where the person was hiding.

Early Tuesday morning, officers with the Aurora Police Department and SWAT worked at the Chaparral Condominiums along the 4200 block of S. Salida Way to apprehend a suspect wanted for felony charges. The suspect, who was inside one of the condos, shot at officers multiple times, Aurora police said.

A reverse 911 was sent out to the surrounding areas and a shelter in place was issued around 4:30 a.m. Sheltering in place means residents should stay inside the building they're currently in to avoid a possibly life-threatening situation.

Around 4:51 a.m., police said the suspect was in custody following a police shooting where nobody was injured.

The shelter in place was lifted at 5 a.m., however officers located a suspicious device in the home shortly afterward, and residents were again asked to stay in their homes.

As of 5:15 a.m., police said the bomb squad is working to render the device safe.

This story is developing. Stay with Denver7 for updates.