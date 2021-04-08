Watch
Shelter-in-place issued for areas surrounding Pearl Street Mall in Boulder as police investigate bomb threat

Posted at 11:31 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 14:00:53-04

BOULDER, Colo. – A shelter-in-place order has been issued for areas surrounding the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder as police investigate a bomb threat.

Boulder police tweeted about the shelter-in-place order shortly after 11 a.m., advising people in the area to shelter in place if inside a building or to evacuate the area immediately if they happened to be outside.

Officials then tweeted they had not confirmed the bomb threat on the Pearl Street Mall but were nevertheless asking people to take shelter as a precaution.

This is a breaking developing news story. Check back for updates.

