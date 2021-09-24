Shelter in place for possibly barricaded subject in Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff issued a shelter in place for police activity in Estes Park due to a potentially barricaded subject.

The shelter in place is in the area of of Cherokee Drive south of Prospect Estates Drive to Bristlecone Court and Pawnee Lane on the east to Indian Trail on the west.

The sheriff's office said it doesn't believe there's a threat to the community at large, but it issued the shelter in place to alert neighbors to "keep them safe while we determine the situation."

Residents in the area are asked to stay in their homes with their doors and windows locked.

The sheriff's office did not provide further details about the situation.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. There is police activity in the area of Cherokee Dr south of Prospect Estates Dr to Bristlecone Ct and Pawnee Ln on the east to Indian Trail on the west. Residents in this area need to https://t.co/FXLdb9XEya — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) September 24, 2021

