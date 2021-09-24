Watch
Shelter in place for possibly barricaded subject in Estes Park

Police activity in the area of Cherokee Drive
Deputy Eric Schultz/Larimer County Sheriff
Larimer County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 23, 2021
ESTES PARK, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff issued a shelter in place for police activity in Estes Park due to a potentially barricaded subject.

The shelter in place is in the area of of Cherokee Drive south of Prospect Estates Drive to Bristlecone Court and Pawnee Lane on the east to Indian Trail on the west.

The sheriff's office said it doesn't believe there's a threat to the community at large, but it issued the shelter in place to alert neighbors to "keep them safe while we determine the situation."

Residents in the area are asked to stay in their homes with their doors and windows locked.

The sheriff's office did not provide further details about the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

