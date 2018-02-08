Sex assault increase at West Point and more: 5 Things to Know for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018

1. U.S. lawmakers achieve breakthrough

The Senate reaches agreement on a two-year budget pact that hands wins to both GOP defense hawks and Democrats seeking billions for domestic spending.

2. Vatican reverses course

The church's sex-crimes expert is changing plans and will fly to New York to take in-person testimony from a Chilean sex abuse victim after his pleas to be heard by Pope Francis were previously ignored.

3. Alleged misconduct jumps at West Point

The number of sexual assaults reported at the U.S. Military Academy roughly doubled during the last school year, according to data reviewed by the AP.

4. Meteor did more than kill dinosaurs

A study says the giant space rock that crashed into Earth 66 million years ago also likely triggered deep ocean volcanic eruptions that spewed enough magma to cover the U.S. hundreds of feet deep.

5. Spring-like on Thursday, snow on Saturday for Denver

Warm and windy weather will cover Colorado on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on the plains and 40s in the mountains, but another cold front will bring chilly air and a chance for snow to Colorado starting Friday afternoon and continuing into the weekend.