Severe weather causes delays at DIA, brings tornadoes to parts of eastern Colorado

DENVER — It has been an active weather day as severe storms move rapidly north across the plains, prompting the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings in parts of eastern Colorado. The storms are also causing delays and diversions at Denver international Airport.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for most of the Eastern Plains and the Front Range, including Denver and parts of the metro area. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. Tornadoes are possible and scattered hail up to tennis ball size is likely in the affected counties.

Around 2 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for north central Arapahoe County and south central Adams County after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Manila Village, or 23 miles east of Denver. The warning expired around 2:30 p.m.

Tornado warnings were issued for other parts of Eastern Colorado, including southwestern Logan County. The storm was moving north towards the town of Forder. The warning expired at 3:45 p.m. As soon as that warning expired, NWS issued another tornado warning for parts of Elbert and Lincoln counties.

Scattered severe storms are ongoing in northeast Colorado. There have been multiple reports of tornadoes and hail with some of these storms, according to NWS.

Photos of funnel clouds and tornadoes were captured near Bennett and Strasburg. Desirea Varra captured a small rope tornado forming in the area. There were no reports of damages or injuries.

Severe weather has caused several flights into DIA to be diverted or delayed Saturday. It's not known how many flights are affected.

"We are seeing departure delays between 30-45 minutes and we are still in a ground stop for arrivals, which is why we are seeing diverts. We encourage passengers to check with their airline for current flight status as delays are expected throughout the afternoon," said Mindy Crane, a spokeswoman for DIA.

Sunday will likely bring another severe storm threat, this time shifting farther east across the plains versus Saturday.