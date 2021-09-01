Watch
Several students at Central High School in Aurora detained following altercation with a knife, police says

Denver7 photojournalist Eric English.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 14:18:47-04

AURORA, Colo. – Several students at Central High School in Aurora were detained late Wednesday morning following an altercation in which a knife was used, a spokeswoman with the Aurora Police Department confirmed with Denver7.

The fight inside the school involved at least six presumed students, APD spokeswoman Crystal McCoy said. One of those students suffered a knife injury to his leg and at least another person had a superficial injury, she said.

Police are currently working to determine who the primary aggressor was in the altercation.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated.

