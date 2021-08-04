Several Poudre Canyon cabin owners protesting Larimer County's attempt to destroy damaged bridge

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A group of residents is protesting the demolition of a historic bridge in Poudre Canyon that was damaged by a deadly mudslide in the area that killed several people and destroyed six homes on July 20.

Larimer County engineers inspected Profile Rock Bridge following the incident and determined its damages posed an "imminent danger," should it collapse.

Demolishing the bridge is the only option, according to inspection records the county provided Denver7 on July 30.

"My grandfather and great uncle built it," said Carol Squires, a resident who uses the bridge daily.

It's been the only access point for her family and seven other cabin owners for decades.

"We travel across it each day. For us, to be able to go to the highway so we can go to the church on Sundays, so that we can go down to Fort Collins to get groceries," Squires said, trailing off.

She said it's the only pathway to the outside world.

Squires disputed the county's inspection of the bridge, stating that their engineers didn't do a thorough job.

"So the imminent danger is based on their engineers, which did not go under the bridge," Squires said.

According to the county, their engineers couldn't access some parts of the bridge because "the structure was severely limited due to the amount of debris, safety concerns and active removal of debris."

So, Squires and another property owner hired their own structural engineer, who determined "it's dangerous and needed to be stabilized," but could be repaired.

"It wasn't just about to fall down," said engineer Geoffrey Robinson. "It wasn't like it was only supported by debris. It was hanging from the abutments and resting on one mid-river abutment."

Despite a plan to stabilize the bridge with a steel fabrication company, which was estimated to take two weeks, the county says they can't wait that long because of the safety risks involved.

"Repair of the Profile Rock Bridge is not feasible," a county report stated. "To leave an existing 3-span bridge in the waterway that may sustain further damage due to additional flooding or debris flow from the Black Hollow area creates life-safety and property damage issues."

For the Squires and seven other cabin owners, the demolition means no more access to their property.

"So we have basically been evicted from our home and at a rapid rate. For us not even being able to plan where to go, what to take from our cabin," she said.

The bridge was originally scheduled to be demolished on Tuesday, but was delayed until Wednesday.

Residents in the area are at the bridge protesting the demolition.

A Denver7 crew is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.