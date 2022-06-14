Watch
Several homes without water after Centennial main break

Posted at 9:15 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 11:15:37-04

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Twenty-four homes in Centennial are without water after a large water main break Tuesday morning.

Todd Hartman with Denver Water confirmed a 12-inch main broke on South Detroit Street between Dry Creek and East Irwin Place.

The break happened some time before 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. It’s not clear what caused the water main break.

Water could be seen gushing from the main from AirTracker7 before the water was shut off to the area.

There is no ETA on when water will be back on for the 24 affected homes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

