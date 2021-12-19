Several evacuated as structure fire destroys 2 homes, damages 1 in Roxborough Park

ROXBOROUGH PARK, Colo. — A house fire that spread to two other homes prompted authorities to evacuate about a dozen surrounding structures before the wind-driven blaze destroyed two homes and damaged a third in Roxborough Park Saturday night. No injuries were reported.

The fire started at a home around 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Jared Way in the unincorporated community of Roxborough Park in Douglas County.

Firefighters from the West Metro Fire District arrived to find a fully engulfed home which quickly spread to surrounding structures as a dense ember shower fell on nearby homes amid gusty winds.

Authorities evacuated about a dozen homes in the area and offered displaced residents shelter at Roxborough Elementary School.

Two homes were destroyed, and a third home sustained an estimated $100,000 in damages, according to West Metro Fire.

Sunday morning, crews reported the fires were still smoldering, but the hotspots were extinguished soon after. Firefighters are expected to remain on scene for most of the morning.

Investigators were on scene to attempt to get an idea on how the fire started. They determined the fire was accidental, but investigators were unable to determine the exact cause due to extensive damage.

