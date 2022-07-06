Seven men steal alcohol from Safeway in Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Louisville police are working to identify a group of men who allegedly stole alcohol from a Safeway.

Officers with the Louisville Police Department responded to a report of a theft on July 4 at the Safeway located at 910 W. Cherry St. in Louisville.

Police learned that around 4:20 p.m. that afternoon, eight people drove into the Safeway parking lot in a minivan. Seven men got out and the driver stayed behind.

The seven men went to the alcohol aisle and loaded up two grocery carts with 11 cases of alcohol, police said. They left without paying.

The police department described the men and what they were wearing as follows:



White Ohio State T-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and blonde hair Gray T-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and a baseball hat Beige T-shirt, baseball hat on backward, and brown hair Baseball hat on, black T-shirt, light-colored shorts, lanyard hanging out of the right pocket, and brown hair Light-colored T-shirt/logo in the middle of the shirt, dark-colored shorts, and bushy brown hair Dark-colored T-shirt, dark-colored baseball hat, and dark-colored shorts Gray T-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and bushy red hair

Anybody with information on their identities is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous. Tipsters who use Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.