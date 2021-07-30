Seven farmers markets to check out in the Denver area

As summer keeps warming up, Coloradans are taking advantage of supporting local farmers by shopping at farmers markets on their weekend mornings.

Although various public safety protocols are still intact, small and large farmers markets in the Denver metropolitan area are ready to begin to provide locals with a chance to grab some fresh produce while breathing fresh air.

Below are seven of the well-known markets to begin your weekend morning.

Boulder County Farmers Market



Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 20

Central Park, 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

Cherry Creek Fresh Market



Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 29

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 30

Cherry Creek Shopping Center, E. 1st Ave. and University Boulevard, Cherry Creek

City Park Farmers Market



Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 30

2551 E. Colfax Ave. (across from East High School), Denver

Golden Triangle Farmers Market



Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 26, 2021

The Evans School, 1115 Acoma St., Denver

Southlands Farmers Market



Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 25

Southlands Shopping Center, 6155 S. Main St., Aurora

South Pearl Street Farmers Market



Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Nov. 14

South Pearl Street between E. Iowa and E. Arkansas Avenues, Denver

