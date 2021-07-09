Seven arrested in investigation of alleged kidnapping, torture, attempted murder of Rocky Ford woman

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — Seven people were arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged kidnapping, torture and attempted murder of a Rocky Ford woman in 2017.

The arrests are the result of an extensive investigation.

The incident occurred in August 2017 in an apartment, and the Rocky Ford Police Department started an investigation. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation joined in 2019, along with the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Details about the incident are not available "due to the nature of the allegations and because court records are sealed," CBI said.

The suspects all face charges of first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

They have been identified as:



Cosme Flores, 43, of La Junta

Hipolito Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Rocky Ford

Jamie Harmon, 33, of Rocky Ford

Jeremy Casias, 27, of Rocky Ford

Kendra Thompson, 33, of Rocky Ford

Leonard Trujillo, 39, of Rocky Ford

Leroy Osborne, 32, of Pueblo

CBI said Harmon, Casias and Trujillo were already incarcerated.

In addition to the CBI, the U.S. Marshals Service District of Colorado Violent Offenders Task Force, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and Otero County Sheriff's Office helped with the arrests.

This investigation is ongoing and no other details were available Friday morning.