Servicios de la Raza offering mental health services to Colorado Latinos affected by Uvalde massacre

DENVER – A nonprofit is offering mental health services for Colorado Latinos who’ve been affected by the news of the school massacre at a predominantly Latino community in Texas.

“We really try to be here as a support for our community,” said Neva Martinez, Behavioral Health co-director at Servicios de la Raza.

Servicios de la Raza, which has been serving the Latino community in Denver for 50 years, not only provides basic emergency services, healthcare access, and employment and financial coaching, but also behavioral health services in both English and Spanish.

“We have weekly support groups where people can come in and just process with our peer specialists in English and Spanish weekly,” Martinez said.

You can learn more about the types of services they provided by calling 720-410-7108 for the Behavioral Health Inquiry Line.

If you’re not Latino and still need help, the nonprofit recommends calling Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255. The phone lines are always open and confidential. You can also reach out to them by text. Just text the word “TALK” to 38255.

We've also compiled a list of mental health resources across Colorado.