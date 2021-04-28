Watch
Service dog goes missing after owner has seizure

Wheat Ridge Police Department
Posted at 9:58 PM, Apr 27, 2021
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A woman is looking for her service dog after waking up from a seizure and discovering the dog was gone.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department responded a report of a missing service dog, Tank, at 4700 Kipling St, near the off ramp for eastbound Kipling Street at about 9 a.m.

According to the owner, she woke up after having a seizure and Tank wasn't there.

Tank is a one-year-old full breed German Shepard. Tank was wearing a blue harness, a blue collar and had a green leash.

Anyone with information about Tank is asked to call Wheat Ridge Police at (303) 237-2220.

