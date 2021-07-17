Watch
Serious injuries reported after rollover crash on C-470; highway shut down at Bowles and Ken Caryl

Posted at 12:35 PM, Jul 17, 2021
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Both directions of C-470 between West Bowles and West Ken Caryl avenues are shut down following a rollover crash Saturday.

Serious injuries were reported after a person was ejected during the crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol. It's not clear how many vehicles are involved or how many people are injured.

Traffic cameras show cars backed up in the area. Troopers are advising motorists to use Kipling or Wadsworth to bypass the scene.

No other details are known at this time.

