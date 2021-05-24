Serious injuries reported after four-car crash at S. Parker Road, S. Chambers Road

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Four cars crashed at S. Parker Road and S. Chambers Road Monday morning and the intersection will remain closed through the morning rush hour.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said at least one person was seriously injured in the crash. One person was extricated from a vehicle.

The sheriff's office said four vehicles were involved and the investigation is ongoing to determine how the crash happened.

To get around the closure, use E. Orchard Road to get to E. Belleview Avenue, or use E. Quincy Avenue, E. Smokey Hill Road and S. Buckley Road.

