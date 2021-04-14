'Serial rapist' who preyed on women near Colfax sentenced to 24 years to life in prison

DENVER – A Jefferson County judge sentenced a man on Tuesday to between 24 years and life in prison after he was convicted last October on multiple counts related to sex crimes involving five women.

Darrell Eugene Wall, 51, was convicted by a jury on Oct. 29 of two counts of sexual assault, one count of unlawful sexual contact with force, and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct for incidents that took place inside his van and RV in Lakewood off West Colfax in 2018 and 2019.

For those counts, the court on Tuesday handed Wall consecutive sentences that will keep him in prison until a court finds that he no longer poses a threat to the community if he is released, according to the district attorney’s office.

Police arrested Wall in December 2019 in fort Collins saying at the time that he was a suspected “serial rapist” and was targeting primarily unhoused women and women with mental health, drug or alcohol issues.

According to police reports, Wall would often lure the women into his van or RV and would typically assault them when they were intoxicated or asleep.

“Darrell Wall is a serial rapist who targeted the most vulnerable people in our community – the unhoused and those struggling with substance abuse and other health challenges, who lacked helpful support systems,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Katharine Decker. “By targeting the most vulnerable and least likely to have help, Darrell Wall succeeded for a time in evading prosecution. But thanks to the diligence of law enforcement and the bravery and resilience of these women, we were able to ensure that he cannot continue to exploit the most vulnerable in our community.”

