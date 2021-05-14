'Serial rapist' convicted in Cherry Hills Village rape, Aurora attempted kidnapping

DENVER – A jury on Thursday convicted a 26-year-old man of 11 counts, including sexual assault, after he raped a woman and attempted to kidnap another in February 2019.

The Arapahoe County jury convicted Tre Miekale Carrasco, 26, after a five-day trial on counts of second-degree kidnapping, sexual assault, burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal trespass, false reporting, attempting to influence a public servant and driving without a license.

Officials described Carrasco as a “serial rapist.” He tried to kidnap a woman in a parking lot in Aurora and ended up stealing the woman’s car when she got away on Feb. 7, 2019.

Five days later, he used the stolen car to drive to a Cherry Hills Village home, where he raped a woman at knifepoint. He was arrested in the stolen car about five hours later.

Prior Denver7 reporting found Carrasco had been released from prison in Kansas for a parole violation that came after he served time for a 2011 sexual assault conviction shortly before he allegedly raped a student in Hays, Kansas, then came to Colorado and committed the other crimes.

“This is a dangerous predator who should be incarcerated to keep him off the streets and keep our community safe,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “He was in prison for similar acts in Kansas. He got out of prison and within days committed a new offense there. Within two weeks of his release, he came here to Colorado and continued his violent crimes. I am grateful to this jury for their work, as these verdicts will help us keep this serial rapist behind bars.”

Carrasco is set to be sentenced on July 8.

