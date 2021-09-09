Watch
Senior Alert: Lafayette man missing after not returning from grocery store

Lafayette Police Department
Posted at 7:50 PM, Sep 08, 2021
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing Lafayette man who didn't return back from he grocery store Wednesday.

John Cort, 83, was last seen leaving his home in the 700 block of S. Lafayette Drive at 6:30 a.m. He told his wife he was headed to the grocery store, but never returned.

Cort, who has a cognitive impairment, was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket, black sweatpants and brown shoes. He's described as a white man who's 5-foot-11, 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving his black 2005 Hyundai Sante Fe with Colorado license plate 601-MZH.

Anyone who sees Cort should call 911 or the Lafayette Police Department at (303) 441-4444

