Senior Alert issued for missing Englewood man with cognitive impairment

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing man with a cognitive impairment out of Englewood.

Walter “John” Walz was last seen at 6:40 p.m. walking in the 3400 block of South Lafayette Street in Englewood.

Walz is described as a 6-foot-1, 160-170 pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white cowboy hat, blue plaid shirt, blue pants and cowboy boots.

Anyone who sees him should call the Englewood Police Department at (303) 761-7410