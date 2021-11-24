Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Senior Alert issued for missing Englewood man with cognitive impairment

items.[0].image.alt
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
walter john walz missing.jpg
Posted at 10:53 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 00:53:42-05

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing man with a cognitive impairment out of Englewood.

Walter “John” Walz was last seen at 6:40 p.m. walking in the 3400 block of South Lafayette Street in Englewood.

Walz is described as a 6-foot-1, 160-170 pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white cowboy hat, blue plaid shirt, blue pants and cowboy boots.

Anyone who sees him should call the Englewood Police Department at (303) 761-7410

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather