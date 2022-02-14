Senior Alert issued for man missing out of Las Animas County

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a man missing out of Las Animas County since Friday.

David George Shier, 81, was last seen on foot in the 34000 block of County Road 20.2 near the vicinity of the Trinidad Walmart at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, according to the Las Animas Sheriff’s Office.

Shier has possible dementia and other medical issues, the sheriff’s office said.

He’s described as a 6-foot, 165 pound white man with gray hair, brown eyes, a buzzcut and a silver and black mustache and goatee. Shier was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and possibly a hat.

Officials said he has a cell phone with him.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Shier should contact the sheriff’s office at (719) 846-4441.

