Semi's trailer disconnects, spilling rolling storage racks on I-25 and injuring 2 people

Southbound I-25 is currently closed to all traffic in the area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were injured after a semi's trailer came loose, spilling rolling storage racks in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Douglas County on Monday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue and Colorado State Patrol in Castle Rock responded to the crash, which happened just south of Ridgegate Parkway, close to Sky Ridge Medical Center and Cabela's.

Firefighters worked to extricate one person. The adult was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, South Metro Fire Rescue said. Another adult had minor injuries.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the truck's trailer disconnected, broke open, and spilled rolling storage racks on the interstate.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes are closed as of 2:20 p.m. Check COtrip for the latest road updates on this crash.

