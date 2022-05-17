Semi-truck rollover closes ramp to westbound I-270

DENVER — The ramp to westbound Interstate 270 from westbound Interstate 70 is closed for semi-truck rollover.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The Denver Police Department said it’s not clear if other vehicles are involved.

Injuries are not known at this time.

ROAD CLOSED: WB I-70 is completely shut down at I-270 due to a semi-truck rollover crash. Injuries unknown at this time. #Denver pic.twitter.com/VLXKkTtF1l — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 17, 2022

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.