Semi-truck rollover closes ramp to westbound I-270

Colorado Department of Transportation
Posted at 12:32 PM, May 17, 2022
DENVER — The ramp to westbound Interstate 270 from westbound Interstate 70 is closed for semi-truck rollover.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The Denver Police Department said it’s not clear if other vehicles are involved.

Injuries are not known at this time.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

