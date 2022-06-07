Watch
Semi-truck hauling asphalt rolls over, closes eastbound I-270 in Commerce City

Posted at 6:15 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 09:18:26-04

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Both lanes of eastbound I-270 are closed at Vasquez Boulevard because of a semi-truck rollover.

The semi-truck was hauling a load of asphalt when it overturned sometime before 3:30 a.m., according to the Commerce City Police Department. Some of the asphalt spilled onto the interstate. The cleanup process is expected to last several hours, police said.

Traffic is being diverted from the eastbound lanes of the highway onto southbound Vasquez Boulevard. Police recommend drivers who normally use this area of I-270 find an alternative route, like I-70 or I-25.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

