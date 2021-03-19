Semi-truck crashes into gas line in Weld County

DENVER – A semi-truck collided with a natural gas line west of Eaton in Weld County Thursday afternoon, injuring the driver and causing a fire and gas leak that forced an evacuation for a mile around the scene.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon near Weld County Road 29 and Weld County Road 72.

According to a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson, the semi left the road and hit the gas line, causing the fire.

CSP said the male driver transported himself to the hospital in some fashion, though the agency was unsure how he got there and did not know the extent of his injuries as of just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

CSP said a one-mile radius around the crash had been forced to evacuate because of the threat of explosions from the ruptured gas line. It was unclear to which gas company the line belonged.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said Eaton Fire was handling the fire and CSP would be investigating the scene and the cause of the crash.

DCP Midstream, who owns the line that was hit, released the following statement:

"DCP Midstream responded to an event earlier this evening in Weld County. A third-party truck left the roadway and struck an above-ground valve setting, causing the incident and we immediately isolated the valve. We are cooperating with first responders, and our first concern is for the safety of our communities and everyone involved."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

