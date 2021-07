A semi truck hauling lumber crashed on the ramp from northbound US 285 to westbound C-470 Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The ramp is currently closed.

Several firefighters are at the scene and as of 8 a.m., appeared to be working to get a person out of the cab and talking with the person.

