GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Both directions of Interstate 70 near Georgetown were closed Tuesday morning due to a semi that caught fire in the westbound lanes. The roadway reopened to traffic a little after noon.

The call came in around 10:53 a.m. A semi tractor-trailer was fully engulfed when troopers with the Colorado State Patrol arrived on scene.

There are no reported injuries at this time, according to Trooper Josh Lewis.