FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins say a semi driver struck several traffic signal poles and left the scene around State Highway 392 and Interstate 25.

Nobody was injured, but "infrastructure" was damaged, according to the Fort Collins Police Services.

Traffic on I-25 isn't impacted, but drivers along Highway 392 may see authorities working in the area.

Anybody with information on the crash or the driver is asked to call Fort Collins Police Services at 970-419-3273.