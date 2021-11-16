Seeing that large plume of black smoke in Denver? It’s coming from a fire at two abandoned buildings

DENVER – A large plume of black smoke that can be seen from miles away in Denver is coming from three buildings that went up in flames just south of I-70 and York Street.

Denver Fire officials responded to the second alarm fire at 4326 York Street shortly before noon Tuesday. Greg Pixley, a spokesman from the Denver Fire Department, told Denver7 at lest one of those buildings was occupied. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Pixley said the blaze got worse than it should have due to high winds in the Denver metro area.

It’s unclear at this point what caused the fire.

Firefighters will be on scene for a while, even though Pixley said the fire is nearly out.