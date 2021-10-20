Second person arrested in case of killed Longmont letter carrier

LONGMONT, Colo. — A second person was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Longmont letter carrier last week.

Andrew James "AJ" Ritchie, 34, was arrested by the Longmont Police Services and the US Postal Inspection Service on Tuesday.

He was booked into the Boulder County Jail on charges of first-degree murder - complicity.

The details around his involvement are not yet clear. Denver7 is working to learn more.

Around noon on Oct. 13, Jason Schaefer, 33, was found shot and killed near Heatherhill Circle and Renaissance Drive, where he had been delivering mail.

Later that evening, Devan Schreiner, 26, was arrested in connection to the shooting. According to her arrest affidavit, she was Schaefer's ex-girlfriend.

On Tuesday, Schreiner was officially charged with first-degree murder. She will be held without bond until at least her preliminary hearing and proof evident, presumption great hearing, which were set for Jan. 10.

Schreiner and Schaefer were in the midst of a custody battle after Schaefer filed court documents seeking the majority of their 5-year-old child’s parenting time and sole decision-making responsibilities, according to the arrest affidavit and other court documents. The records also showed prior divorce and custody cases involving the two. Court documents also show that Schreiner was not giving Schaefer her new address, was changing pickup times and locations, and that the child had been injured several times and exposed to COVID during Schreiner’s time with the child.