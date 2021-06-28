Search team finds body in Lake Pueblo late Sunday after man reported missing

PUEBLO, Colo. — Park rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) recovered a body from Lake Pueblo State Park late Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a man was reported missing off the north shore of the lake after trying to retrieve an inflatable pool floatie that had drifted away just west of the dam. Visibility in the water was about two feet where he went missing, CPW reported.

The man had been wearing pants and socks, but no shoes or shirt at the time.

A person called authorities for help around 4:30 p.m.

CPW park rangers launched a rescue boat to search using a sonar device and an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV). The Pueblo County Sheriff’s volunteer dive team also helped with the search.

For several hours, they dove underwater after picking up information about submerged objects.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the rangers found a body, presumed to be the missing man, about 40 feet from shore in seven feet of water, CPW reported.

The body was recovered using the ROV.

The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the person and name the cause of death. If ruled a drowning, this would mark the eighth drowning in Colorado this year, according to CPW.

Swimming is not permitted in Lake Pueblo.

Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Joe Stadterman said he offered condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

“They have our deepest sympathies,” he said. “We hate seeing a life lost so tragically."

Colorado experienced its worst year on the water in 2020 when 34 people drowned.