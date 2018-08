FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have suspended the search in central Colorado backcountry for a 33-year-old Denver man who has been missing since Aug. 3.

The Summit Daily reports the Summit County Sheriff's Office and the county rescue group suspended search efforts for Tyler Gorrell, citing the lack of any substantive evidence of his whereabouts.

Gorrell went missing in the backcountry near Silverthorne. His car was found near the Rock Creek winter trailhead.

Dozens of volunteers and personnel from multiple agencies conducted the search, which included flights by the Civil Air Patrol.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons says detectives will continue to work with the Denver Police Department on locating Gorrell. If new information surfaces, the search could be reinitiated.