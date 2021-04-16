Search suspended for missing kayaker on Carter Lake

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — After about a week, the search for a missing kayaker on Carter Lake has been suspended, authorities announced Friday.

The person was first discovered to be missing on Sunday afternoon, when a ranger with Larimer County Natural Resources discovered an overturned kayak at Carter Lake Reservoir, about eight miles west of Berthoud. Rangers began searching the lake and found an uninjured dog wearing a flotation device.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said they believe the kayaker is a 31-year-old man from Loveland.

Twelve agencies and 70 searchers spent more than 700 hours searching in and around the lake, the sheriff's office said.

The lake has been closed to the public since Monday. Winter weather forced searchers to halt their efforts on Thursday.

Crews used drones, dogs, divers, side-scanning sonar, towed sonar arrays and an underwater remote-operated vehicle.

Carter Lake is about three miles long and one mile wide.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.