Search for stolen Penske truck leads to police chase, Aurora crash

DENVER — A couple moving from North Carolina to Denver had their moving truck stolen. With the help, in part, of social media, the truck has been found, but not without first taking a wild ride.

The day Zachariah Rogers and Cullen Hodges moved to Denver from Raleigh, their 26-foot Penske truck was stolen from a parking lot near the Denver International Airport with all of their belongings inside.

The family started posting on social media, which led to the truck being spotted.

HAPPENING NOW: Police are looking for a STOLEN Penske moving truck last seen driving the wrong way up an entrance to I225 off 6th Ave. Share and keep an eye out: pic.twitter.com/euoZ36SycP — Sloan Dickey Denver7 (@SloanDickey) June 1, 2021

The Aurora Police Department got involved, pursuing the stolen truck towing a car going the wrong way near I-225 and 6th Avenue. But APD officers eventually had to stop the pursuit because the driver would not pull over. Police said they believed the truck had crossed into numerous police jurisdictions and had been involved with multiple incidents.

More exclusive video from the stolen Penske truck found on I270. The wheels caught fire. Victims say some of their belongings are missing but they are glad the chase is over. pic.twitter.com/EUvvHoUhqY — Sloan Dickey Denver7 (@SloanDickey) June 1, 2021

Authorities confirmed the stolen Penske truck had been involved in an accident on I-270, and the Penske truck started on fire.

From there, the people inside of the stolen Penske truck stole a different car, authorities say. That vehicle then crashed at Alameda Avenue and Potomac Street.

The people inside were taken into custody. Investigators have not released any information on the people involved.

According to APD, all lanes of eastbound Alameda Avenue and one westbound lane will be closed for an extended period of time while they assist the Denver Police Department.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in either of the crashes.

Rogers and Hodges say some of their items were stolen and there's quite a bit of damage to the items that were still inside the moving truck.

This story is developing and will be updated.