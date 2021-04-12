Search continues Monday for missing kayaker on Carter Lake

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A lake in Larimer County is closed Monday as authorities continue searching for a missing kayaker.

On Sunday at 2:03 p.m., a ranger with Larimer County Natural Resources discovered an overturned kayak at Carter Lake Reservoir, which is about eight miles west of Berthoud. The lake is about three miles long and one mile wide.

Rangers began searching the lake and found a dog wearing a flotation device. The dog was not injured.

Authorities said they believe the missing kayaker is a 31-year-old man from Loveland.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.

The lake will stay closed Monday for the search.

Several agencies responded to the lake to help search for the man, including the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, Loveland Fire Dive Rescue Team, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Larimer County Natural Resources, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and Berthoud Fire Protection District.