Search continues for missing man at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials will continue rescue operations this morning to find a missing man after a boat carrying 13 people capsized on Lake Pueblo late Sunday near the North Shore Marina.

Witnesses reported all 13 people were on a small boat during high winds when it overturned.

Park Rangers rescued eight juveniles and three adults from the water. They also recovered the body of one woman.

Members of the CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team are still searching for the missing man in the 80-foot-deep water.

All 11 survivors were taken to area hospitals to be treated for hypothermia and other injuries.

The rangers released the body of the first victim they recovered to the Pueblo County Coroner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Boaters are asked to avoid the area of the North Picnic Area to prevent from disturbing the water during the search and recovery effort.