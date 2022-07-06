Search continues for man missing out of Fort Collins since June 12

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 72-year-old man is missing out of Fort Collins, police said Wednesday.

Charles "Charlie" Kutter last spoke with his family on June 12, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

Several days later, the family checked on his home, which is along the 3300 block of Stanford Road, but he wasn't there. In addition, his scooter was gone and his cell phone had been left at home, police said. Kutter had not mentioned any details about traveling.

Fort Collins Police Services This is not Charlie Kutter's scooter, but police say it is the same make, model and color.

Since then, the family has been working with the police department.

Police have not found evidence of foul play, but due to Kutter's history of mental and physical health issues, his family is concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Collins Det. Tessa Jakobsson at 970-221-6575.