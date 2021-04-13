Search continues for man involved in Thornton police shooting

THORNTON, Colo. — The search continues for a man who pointed a gun at Thornton police officers Friday.

On Monday, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers issued a crime alert for the suspect, who was identified Saturday as Raymond Quintana, 36.

Officers initially responded to a burglary at an apartment complex near 9700 Welby Rd. Friday at 8:27 a.m. According to Crime Stoppers, Quintana was trying to steal from a coin machine.

When police responded, Quintana allegedly pointed a gun at them, ran and eventually got in a vehicle as police continued to chase him. By 8:52 a.m, police said Quintana got out of the vehicle near East 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, pointed a weapon at officers and two officers fired their guns.

Police said Quintana took off running from the scene, and it was unclear if he was hit by the gunfire. He's also suspected of stealing a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee that was later recovered in the 10300 block of Tenby Lane.

Quintana is wanted for first-degree assault on an officer, felony menacing, burglary and motor vehicle theft.

No members of the public or officers were injured during the chases or shooting, though one officer was injured in the hand while jumping a fence.

Anyone with information on Quintana's whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip online or by calling Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Quintana should be considered armed and dangerous, police said, and anyone who sees him should call 911.