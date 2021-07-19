Watch
Search continues for 18-year-old from Denver area who hasn't been seen since July 6

The sheriff's office said there is concern for his welfare due to medical issues
Photo courtesy of Delta County Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jul 19, 2021
The search for a missing 18-year-old from the Denver area will continue this week, about two weeks after he was last seen hitchhiking in the foothills.

Robert Frazier has been missing since July 6, when he was spotted hitchhiking near Pine Junction outside of Bailey, according to the Delta County Sheriff's Office. His mother told authorities that she received a tip on July 13 that he may have been hitchhiking on Highway 50 south of Delta headed toward Montrose.

Frazier is described as a white man standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has a thin build, light brown curly hair, hazel eyes and acne scars on his forehead, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said there is concern for his welfare due to medical issues.

Anybody who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the nearest law enforcement agency or Delta County Dispatch at 970-874-2015.

